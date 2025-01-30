Jayden Daniels tops the entire sports world in jersey sales to start 2025
The Washington Commanders brought DMV football back to life and nearly to the top of the NFL in what can only be described as an incredible 2024 season.
Aiding in that revival was Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels, who not only helped bring energy back to the franchise but set several historic marks along the way.
At various times throughout the season it was reported Daniels' Washington jersey was among the top sellers, or at the top by itself. It turns out that as 2025 has just gotten started; the young quarterback is on top of not just NFL jersey sales but all of them.
"Since the start of the playoffs, the Commanders are the league’s top-selling team and Daniels the top-selling jersey, according to a company spokesman," reported The Washington Post's Rick Maese and Joe Heim in a recent story about the fan base getting 'their swagger back'. "In fact, Daniels’s No. 5 jersey is the top-seller across all sports since the start of the year."
Daniels himself said it felt as if the team had 'awoken a sleeping giant' with the amount of passing the Commanders' fan base showed throughout the year.
Multiple times leading into this season, we reported that Washington football fans were a group of proud people just waiting for a reason to show it. Last year, when it appeared quarterback Sam Howell might be able to get things on track for the wayward franchise, we saw glimpses of that.
This year, with Daniels putting his foot on the gas–and at times being the fuel itself–that simmering energy just below the surface exploded in a way not seen in too long.
Even as the season has wound down, you can still see more burgundy and gold gear being worn out and about than before. A sure sign that this fan base has not only returned but has no plans on going anywhere for a long time. Thanks in large part to their standout quarterback.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders assistant coach to interview with three rivals
• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season
• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future
• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss