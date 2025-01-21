Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Named PFWA's 2024 Rookie of the Year
Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has had a historic first season leading the franchise.
Not only did he start all 17 games for the Commanders this season, throwing for over 3,500 yards in the process, but he also led the team in rushing with 891 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.
In all, the Washington rookie, who hasn't looked like one in a long time, accounted for 31 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions. It was a performance good enough to earn him a trip to the Pro Bowl, and the Pro Football Writers of America's (PFWA) Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year Awards.
"Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who broke the NFL rookie quarterback single-season rushing record in leading the Commanders to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, is the the2024 Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA)," the organization said in a press release. "He is the first player in NFL history to record over 1,000 passing yards and over 250 rushing yards in his first five career games. Daniels also is the first rookie and fifth player in NFL history to record a completion percentage of 80 percent or higher in four games in a season, and the sixth rookie QB to throw five touchdowns in a game."
The Commanders' franchise had one other player voted the PFWA's Rookie of the Year, running back Mike Thomas, in 1975. Quarterback Robert Griffin III was the 2012 PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse was voted as the PFWA's Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2024 NFL Season.
