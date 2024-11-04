Commanders RBs Go 'Next Man Up' in Win vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders didn't have Brian Robinson Jr. against the New York Giants, but they were still able to pull out a 27-22 win in Week 9.
Robinson tried to get ready in warmups prior to the game starting, but his hamstring wasn't healthy enough to go for the Commanders.
Therefore, the Commanders depth at the position was tested, but Jayden Daniels believed the group stepped up.
"You can see earlier in the year when (running back Austin) Ekeler was out and (running back) J-Mac (Jeremy McNichols) came in and did his thing," Daniels said postgame. "B-Rob (Brian Robinson) is out and J-Mac (Jeremy McNichols), Ek (Austin) Ekeler) and Chris Rodriguez came in and did their thing. That's just the next man up mentality. It doesn't matter when. Our coaching staff does a tremendous job of bringing confidence into the players, no matter if you're the starter or the practice squad guy. You never know when your number might get called."
Robinson will hope to make a return for Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if he doesn't, the rest of the Commanders running back room will be ready.
