What is the Seahawks' asking price for Commanders to acquire WR DK Metcalf?
The wide receiver market has heated up this offseason and even with the Washington Commanders agreeing to a trade that will bring Deebo Samuel over from the San Francisco 49ers there are plenty of options out there for teams who need weapons.
Before we even get to free agency next week, the Commanders–if they're looking to add more to the group–could be eyeing current free agents like Davante Adams and Tyler Lockett, or could look to execute another trade for players like Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) or DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks).
In the case of any new addition, however, the questions will first revolve around the player's fit in Washington followed closely by the amount of compensation it would take to get him. In the case of Metcalf, that price tag might be a bit too high to pay for general manager Adam Peters.
"The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf," The Athletic's Diana Russini reported this week. "Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year."
If that report is accurate–which we have no reason to believe it isn't–then that price tag is just too high.
Metcalf is a good player, can be great at times, there's no doubt about it. But coming off a career-low scoring output year and his third sub-1,000 yard receiving season in six, a first round pick is steep without some sort of swap happening, let alone a third to go along with it.
Add in that you're going to then have to pay said receiver $30 million per year, potentially, after that, and the stakes are just too rich.
Russini goes on to say multiple teams have called about Metcalf, which isn't a surprise, but the real question here is how many of them laughed at the request following said call.
"We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like, and yeah, here we go," Seattle general manager John Schneider said in an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM following the news that the team would entertain trade offers for Metcalf.
We'd bet those offers he's seeing don't quite match up to what the reported asking price is.
READ MORE: Commanders should consider signing released Chargers star pass rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• As the Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys clear cap space, don't expect big moves
• Commanders’ trade clock ticking down on Jonathan Allen’s future
• Deebo Samuel's new training video has Commanders fans excited
• Commanders top 3 in offseason rankings of teams needing to make splash moves