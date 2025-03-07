Commander Country

What is the Seahawks' asking price for Commanders to acquire WR DK Metcalf?

According to the reports the Seattle Seahawks are over-selling what DK Metcalf is worth to teams like the Washington Commanders.

David Harrison

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The wide receiver market has heated up this offseason and even with the Washington Commanders agreeing to a trade that will bring Deebo Samuel over from the San Francisco 49ers there are plenty of options out there for teams who need weapons.

Before we even get to free agency next week, the Commanders–if they're looking to add more to the group–could be eyeing current free agents like Davante Adams and Tyler Lockett, or could look to execute another trade for players like Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) or DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks).

In the case of any new addition, however, the questions will first revolve around the player's fit in Washington followed closely by the amount of compensation it would take to get him. In the case of Metcalf, that price tag might be a bit too high to pay for general manager Adam Peters.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf," The Athletic's Diana Russini reported this week. "Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year."

If that report is accurate–which we have no reason to believe it isn't–then that price tag is just too high.

Metcalf is a good player, can be great at times, there's no doubt about it. But coming off a career-low scoring output year and his third sub-1,000 yard receiving season in six, a first round pick is steep without some sort of swap happening, let alone a third to go along with it.

Add in that you're going to then have to pay said receiver $30 million per year, potentially, after that, and the stakes are just too rich.

Russini goes on to say multiple teams have called about Metcalf, which isn't a surprise, but the real question here is how many of them laughed at the request following said call.

"We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like, and yeah, here we go," Seattle general manager John Schneider said in an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM following the news that the team would entertain trade offers for Metcalf.

We'd bet those offers he's seeing don't quite match up to what the reported asking price is.

READ MORE: Commanders should consider signing released Chargers star pass rusher

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• As the Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys clear cap space, don't expect big moves

• Commanders’ trade clock ticking down on Jonathan Allen’s future

• Deebo Samuel's new training video has Commanders fans excited

• Commanders top 3 in offseason rankings of teams needing to make splash moves

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News