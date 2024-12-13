Commanders WR Dyami Brown Ready to Take Advantage of New Opportunities
The Washington Commanders are coming out of the bye week re-energized and looking forward to grabbing their destiny with both hands.
At the moment, the Commanders control their destiny and sit in seventh place in the NFC Playoff race just one game behind the Green Bay Packers for sixth.
So the bottom line for Washington is to win and you're in - not this week - but in general. Go 1-0 in Week 15 and the odds of making the playoffs jump into the 80 percent range. And to do it, the team will have to figure out how to replace receiver Noah Brown whose season may be over after suffering a kidney injury.
In the plans to solve that problem on the field while Brown heals is another receiver by the same last name, Dyami Brown.
"(It is) just next man up. We definitely want a speedy recovery for Noah, praying for him still, but at the end of the day, the opportunity has presented itself so it's just about going out there and taking advantage," Dyami Brown said of the idea that he may be one of the primary players who get a chance to fill in the offense missing as Noah focuses on healing.
Noah leads the team in snaps lined up split wide right where he's spent 70 percent of his time this season with 338. Second behind him is Dyami, who has 144. It's a drastic difference, but being the player with the second-most reps in that alignment gives him good odds of being the first one to get a crack at it now.
Currently, Dyami Brown is sixth on the team in targets with 27 and has turned those into 20 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. His 10.3 yards per reception are third highest among Commanders receivers behind Noah and No. 1 target Terry McLaurin.
So in a season where many of Brown's teammates from their days under former head coach Ron Rivera have been allowed to leave or shown the door, he stands to get a chance to impact not just the team, but the playoff race as a true competitor for postseason play. A feeling he hasn't had the opportunity to embrace this late in a season yet during his career.
"It is a great feeling because we have the opportunity. Because in previous years it was just, 'Man, get ready to go because these are our last couple games,' but this right here, just knowing that we have the opportunity and we can control this, we just always want to go out there and win," Brown said. "And then just for us to go out there and continue to do the things that we do, we want to take it one week at a time."
One week, game, and even one rep at a time. That's the mantra around Washington these days. But now, for Dyami Brown, those one reps at a time might be about to come a lot more often than they had before. He sounds ready for the challenge if it comes his way.
