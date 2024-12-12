Commanders' Jayden Daniels Faces Next Test
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has established himself in the NFL.
He's built a case to be the league's Rookie of the Year and he has the Commanders in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. But now, the stakes are getting higher for the final four games of the year, and Daniels has another test coming his way.
"The competitive nature, he's nailed that," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels. "Now when it comes time to, they're trying to play us a certain way, how quickly can we react and play into what's needed for that moment? And I have a sense he'll absolutely nail that too. He's just that type of competitor. ... I expect to see more of that moving forward, now that we're back into full swings of practice and playing.”
Daniels has been making the necessary adjustments throughout the season, and he'll have to continue to do so in order for the Commanders to make it another step forward.
But seeing the confidence from Quinn in Daniels has to make the Commanders feel pretty good about where they are at.
