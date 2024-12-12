Commander Country

Commanders Coach Praises Underrated DT

The Washington Commanders have a secret weapon on the defensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders defensive line has many strong players, headlined by former first-round pick Daron Payne.

While Payne leads a group that also features second-round rookie Johnny Newton, Clelin Ferrell and Dorance Armstrong Jr., there's an underrated facet to the defensive line in reserve defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

“I thought he's really made a significant impact here and I would consider him one of the glue guys here," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of Day. "Behind the scenes that can help people connect, stay together. He's a very consistent player and so up some games, not active for some games, but to see him remain the same each and every week, I thought that was significant. And that type of consistency was rewarded, and that's why we named him a captain for that game. But he's got a nice way about him of connecting behind the scenes to make sure the people are in the right spots, doing the right things. And I've been certainly impressed by that.”

While Day doesn't always stuff the stat sheet, he's filled in nicely for the Commanders after Jonathan Allen's season came to an end with his torn pectoral muscle back in October.

If Day continues to play at the level he's been at, the Commanders' chances of going to the postseason will increase.

Day and the Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

