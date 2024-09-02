Commanders Rookie Ranked Among Best Day 2 Picks During Preseason
Can the Washington Commanders' offense finally turn things around and support the defense as the franchise gets a new look? One mid-round NFL draft pick could help the squad this season.
While the flashy picks are the ones most followed by NFL fans, an example being the Commanders selecting Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, later-round picks in the draft can be impactful as well.
Preseason is over, and the next step for the NFL is to kick off the regular season, which comes in just a few days for Thursday night football. Looking back at the preseason, Pro Football Focus graded the best day two rookie performances in the league.
So, who were the best performers from rookies drafted in rounds two and three? While two wide receivers kick off the list, it's nothing but defenders beyond that until No. 8, where Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott was listed.
"The Commanders' gamble at tight end seems to have paid off with Sinnott, following his impressive performance in camp," PFF wrote. "The Kansas State product hit the ground running in the passing game, producing a 74.5 PFF receiving grade. Sinnott hauled in all four of his targets and averaged 2.23 yards per route run."
Sinnott seems to be a capable playmaker at the tight end position, and he'll be able to provide one more target for Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick looks to put together an impressive first year as well.
Washington finding success in the draft is uber-important as the franchise looks to find consistent winning ways. Equipping Daniels with the right talent will accelerate that, and having Sinnott eventually take the TE1 spot away from Zach Ertz will give the team comfort in that position.
Needless to say, it should be a fun season for the Commanders as they look to get back on the right track as a franchise.
