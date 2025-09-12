Commanders rookie CB suffers injury vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders could be struggling on defense for the rest of the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Rookie cornerback Trey Amos is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, according to the team.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers, live updates, score, highlights
Amos suffers injury vs. Packers
Amos hurt his shoulder after making a great play to save a touchdown against the Packers in the first quarter. On fourth down, Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a pass to rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden that looked like it was going to find the end zone.
However, Amos swatted the ball to the ground before it could reach Golden's hands, keeping the game scoreless.
Amos has earned his playing time for the Commanders defense after being a standout early in training camp this summer.
“I feel like just trying to get comfortable early and understanding the defense, getting to know my players, getting to know my coaches and just trusting them and trying to gain respect,” Amos said back in July. “Day by day and just earning respect each and every day. I'm on the field and off the field.”
The Commanders defense could be down bad with Amos out, so they are hoping for a speedy recovery from the rookie out of Ole Miss. If Amos were to miss any time, the Commanders would rely on veterans Jonathan Jones and Noah Igbinoghene to fill in the gaps.
The Packers hold a 7-0 lead over the Commanders at the end of the first quarter. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
READ MORE: Commanders putting all their focus on Packers in Week 2
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' rookie made NFL history during Week 1
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals he was offseason roommates with Jordan Love
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success