This Commanders rookie is already turning heads in camp
The Washington Commanders entered training camp with a revamped defense and an emphasis on young talent.
One name to watch during camp is Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos, who is already showing the maturity and focus needed to earn a role in the secondary.
Washington is counting on their offseason additions to help take the next step defensively, and Amos is doing his part to make a strong early impression.
“I feel like just trying to get comfortable early and understanding the defense, getting to know my players, getting to know my coaches and just trusting them and trying to gain respect,” Amos said. “Day by day and just earning respect each and every day. I'm on the field and off the field.”
That mindset fits the tone being set by head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., who are known for emphasizing accountability and toughness. For Amos, the message from Whitt has been direct.
“He’s just like, ‘Don't let nobody catch the ball on you,’” Amos shared. “Sometimes they might catch a ball on you, just know that they have to earn it going against me.”
The rookie out of Ole Miss is adapting quickly to the pro level, crediting the Commanders’ coaching staff and veteran players for creating a healthy learning environment. He’s taking full advantage of the opportunity to work alongside veteran corner Marshon Lattimore.
“Well Shon, he gave me a lot of great pointers throughout his career. I talked to him. Just learning every aspect of the game,” Amos said of Lattimore. “I appreciate being in the room with those guys... I feel like we are all building a great bond.”
As Amos continues to take reps in training camp, his focus remains locked on mastering the scheme, improving his technique, and earning the trust of those around him. Whether it's helping cover receivers like Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in practice or taking notes in the meeting room, Amos is proving he's built for the challenge.
Washington will need depth and competition in the secondary to elevate their defense, and the early signs are promising for Amos as he works to carve out his place. With his competitive mindset and willingness to learn, the rookie is quickly becoming one of the more intriguing names to watch as camp rolls on.
