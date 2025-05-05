Commander Country

Commanders rookie cornerback could be major steal

The Washington Commanders may have gotten a bargain in the NFL Draft.

Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have high hopes with their second-round cornerback in Trey Amos.

The No. 61 overall pick out of Ole Miss is expected to be a key part of the Commanders secondary for the upcoming season, possibly even as a starter opposite Marshon Lattimore.

There were people that had Amos listed as a first-round pick going into the draft, so the fact that he nearly dropped all the way until the end of the second round was a bit of a surprise.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named the best value pick for all 32 teams after the draft was over, and Amos was the player for the Commanders listed in the exercise.

American team defensive back Trey Amos of Ole Miss runs through drills during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium
American team defensive back Trey Amos of Ole Miss runs through drills during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Amos brings a lot of value

"As a rookie, Mike Sainristil played out of position as one of the Washington Commanders' starting outside corners. He performed well considering the circumstances, yet he's far more dangerous when operating out of the slot," Sobleski wrote.

"The Commanders did bring in veteran Jonathan Jones as a free agent. Jones isn't the best option out on a island, though.

"Enter Ole Miss' Trey Amos. This year's 61st overall draft pick is a physical 6'1", 195-pound man-press corner who can immediately slot into the starting lineup.

"Plenty of buzz existed prior to the draft that identified Amos as a late first-round possibility. Obviously, that scenario didn't come to fruition. But the Commanders should be thrilled he was still on the board during the latter portion of the second frame because he fits nicely opposite Marshon Lattimore."

