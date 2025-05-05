Commanders rookie cornerback could be major steal
The Washington Commanders have high hopes with their second-round cornerback in Trey Amos.
The No. 61 overall pick out of Ole Miss is expected to be a key part of the Commanders secondary for the upcoming season, possibly even as a starter opposite Marshon Lattimore.
There were people that had Amos listed as a first-round pick going into the draft, so the fact that he nearly dropped all the way until the end of the second round was a bit of a surprise.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named the best value pick for all 32 teams after the draft was over, and Amos was the player for the Commanders listed in the exercise.
Amos brings a lot of value
"As a rookie, Mike Sainristil played out of position as one of the Washington Commanders' starting outside corners. He performed well considering the circumstances, yet he's far more dangerous when operating out of the slot," Sobleski wrote.
"The Commanders did bring in veteran Jonathan Jones as a free agent. Jones isn't the best option out on a island, though.
"Enter Ole Miss' Trey Amos. This year's 61st overall draft pick is a physical 6'1", 195-pound man-press corner who can immediately slot into the starting lineup.
"Plenty of buzz existed prior to the draft that identified Amos as a late first-round possibility. Obviously, that scenario didn't come to fruition. But the Commanders should be thrilled he was still on the board during the latter portion of the second frame because he fits nicely opposite Marshon Lattimore."
