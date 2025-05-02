Commanders Round 6 linebacker named 'rookie to watch' in team's draft class
The Washington Commanders are hoping that sixth-round rookie linebacker Kain Medrano can take his talents from UCLA to the nation's capital to start his NFL career.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron named Medrano as the draft pick to watch for the Commanders.
Medrano praised by PFF
"Medrano is built more like a strong safety than a true linebacker, but he tested out as an elite athlete with outstanding speed and explosiveness. However, his struggles as a tackler will be an issue, with his 20.7% career missed tackle rate charting in the last percentile. Play strength will always be a question, but Medrano can match up against tight ends in man coverage, which could be his ticket to sticking on the roster. But that also relies largely on his ability to make an impact on special teams," Cameron wrote.
Medrano will look to make a further impression at the team's rookie minicamp later this month.
