Commanders rule out seven players for Bengals game
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, but a few players won't be in uniform.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared that linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Von Miller, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will not play for the team against the Bengals.
READ MORE: Commanders get huge injury update on Terry McLaurin
Commanders won't have top players vs. Bengals
The Commanders didn't play 30 of their top players against the New England Patriots in the season opener, so this isn't as egregious of a look. However, it is still the preseason and the Commanders are prioritizing the health of their top players over everything.
Wagner is arguably the best player on defense, even as he enters his 14th NFL season. He doesn't need the reps in the preseason as much as other players on the roster.
The same can be said for veteran tight end Ertz, who won't suit up against the Bengals. Linebacker Miller just arrived in the nation's capital last month, but he is being viewed as a sit out for the Commanders.
Tunsil is also a new addition for the Commanders this season and while he could benefit from some reps with some of his first-team offensive line, that won't come this week. He's more likely to see action in the Commanders' final preseason game next week.
McLaurin was recently activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, while Cosmi and Mariota are still nursing injuries of their own.
Ultimately, the Commanders just want to get to the beginning of the season as healthy as possible, so that is the primary goal of these preseason games. The next goal is to give the players fighting for a spot on the roster a chance to compete for playing time. Those players should get plenty of those with a lot of first-teamers out.
READ MORE: Insider details Commanders front office involvement with Terry McLaurin deal
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Von Miller calls out reporter for false story
• Playing football is too expensive for some kids. The Commanders stepped in.
• Former Washington Commanders running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs
• The Commanders' most improved position group is turning heads at camp