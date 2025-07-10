Commander Country

Why the Commanders’ secondary might shock everyone in 2025

The Washington Commanders revamped their secondary, but few expect it to thrive in 2025. Here's why that doubt might be a mistake.

David Harrison

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders' run defense has taken the majority of the heat since 2024 came to a close.

As a result, the Commanders made wholesale changes on their frontline, including releasing veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and signing veterans Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr., among others.

While Washington is focusing its effort on improving that part of its game, the secondary isn't getting a whole lot of love either, especially from Pro Football Focus, which ranked the group 28th out of 32 in the NFL today.

READ MORE: Commanders make surprising QB pick in 2024 NFL re-draft

New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5).
New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Commanders’ secondary was one of the NFL’s worst in 2024, yet the team still came within one win of a Super Bowl appearance. To address the unit, they added safety Will Harris and cornerback Jonathan Jones in free agency and selected cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the draft," PFF's John Kosko in the rankings column. "Rookie play is often volatile, and both veterans are coming off down years in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. If Marshon Lattimore can return to form and Noah Igbinoghene replicates his tight coverage skills, Washington’s secondary could be a surprise unit in 2025."

As Kosko acknowledges, the unit could take a big step forward if Lattimore can find his footing in the Commanders' defense after joining the team at the trade deadline last season.

Meanwhile, second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil is moving back inside to the nickel position to make room for both Amos and Jones who will compete for perimeter snaps opposite of Lattimore this season.

The good news for Washington is if either Amos or Jones are unable to secure their side of the formation, Sainristil has already proven capable of moving outside while Noah Igbinoghene returns after setting new career highs in reps last year, mostly in the slot.

READ MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin ‘unhappy’ as trade speculation builds

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past

• Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update

 Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround

 Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News