Why the Commanders’ secondary might shock everyone in 2025
The Washington Commanders' run defense has taken the majority of the heat since 2024 came to a close.
As a result, the Commanders made wholesale changes on their frontline, including releasing veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and signing veterans Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr., among others.
While Washington is focusing its effort on improving that part of its game, the secondary isn't getting a whole lot of love either, especially from Pro Football Focus, which ranked the group 28th out of 32 in the NFL today.
"The Commanders’ secondary was one of the NFL’s worst in 2024, yet the team still came within one win of a Super Bowl appearance. To address the unit, they added safety Will Harris and cornerback Jonathan Jones in free agency and selected cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the draft," PFF's John Kosko in the rankings column. "Rookie play is often volatile, and both veterans are coming off down years in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. If Marshon Lattimore can return to form and Noah Igbinoghene replicates his tight coverage skills, Washington’s secondary could be a surprise unit in 2025."
As Kosko acknowledges, the unit could take a big step forward if Lattimore can find his footing in the Commanders' defense after joining the team at the trade deadline last season.
Meanwhile, second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil is moving back inside to the nickel position to make room for both Amos and Jones who will compete for perimeter snaps opposite of Lattimore this season.
The good news for Washington is if either Amos or Jones are unable to secure their side of the formation, Sainristil has already proven capable of moving outside while Noah Igbinoghene returns after setting new career highs in reps last year, mostly in the slot.
