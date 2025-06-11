Young talent fuels Commanders secondary revamp
The Washington Commanders are making a change to their defense but in a positive way.
For the second year in a row, the Commanders defense is welcoming a lot of new faces, but this time, the moves feel more intentional. It’s clear they want to build a younger, faster, and smarter secondary.
Two names already standing out in that group are rookie cornerback Trey Amos and second-year safety Tyler Owens. Both are making noise at OTAs and have the coaches talking.
Amos just entered the league, but the way he plays says “veteran.” “Just like Mike [Sainristil] last year … he feels like a second-year, third-year, fourth-year kind of player, the way he approaches the game and understands it,” defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell told WUSA9.
Sainristil had praise of his own for the rookie, calling Amos “very special” and “very consistent”—which says a lot coming from a player who had a breakout rookie season himself.
Owens, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024, is reaching for a bigger role on the 53-man roster after making a name for himself on special teams. “He’s really developed into a young man that’s taking care of business on and off the field,” Donatell told WUSA9.
Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. added, “Is [Owens] a Luvu? Is he a safety? Is he a nickel? … He’s shown some really good ability. We’re just trying to figure out where is the best place to get him on the field.”
What stands out in this new wave of the Commanders secondary is the type of talent coming in. These young guys are smart, adaptable, and consistent—traits this defense needs to go along with speed.
With training camp right around the corner, Amos and Owens are two players to keep your eyes on.
