Analyst proposes trade for Commanders to acquire Bengals' Trey Hendrickson
The Washington Commanders are among the teams in the running to acquire Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson after he requested to be traded.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski forms a deal that would bring Hendrickson and a fourth-round pick to Washington for Daron Payne and a third-rounder.
READ MORE: Commanders miss out on Myles Garrett as star pass rusher signs contract with Browns
Hendrickson to the Commanders?
"According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders became the first team named as an interested suitor for Hendrickson's services. The Commanders will be in the edge-rusher market since the team's leading sack-artist from a year ago, Dante Fowler Jr., is a free agent and no one else at the position managed more than five sacks," Sobleski writes.
"In this particular scenario, the Commanders could move Daron Payne. Previously, the organization built its defense from the inside out, but head coach Dan Quinn is looking to take the opposite approach.
"For the Bengals, they do have salary-cap flexibility. Payne's base salary is $3.1 million more than Hendrickson's this coming season. But the defensive tackle is two-and-a-half years younger, signed through the 2026 campaign and fills a need, with B.J. Hill set to enter free agency."
With Myles Garrett off the market, the Commanders may have more competition in the trade sweepstakes for Hendrickson, but if they are willing to pay up, they could walk away with the top prize.
READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts to cutting Jonathan Allen
• Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel
• Bobby Wagner comments after signing with Commanders
• Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic