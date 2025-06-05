Commander Country

Commanders star enjoying 'remarkable' offseason

The Washington Commanders are seeing a lot of progress from one of their best players.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is still looking strong going into his eighth season with the team.

Payne has earned the respect of head coach Dan Quinn on how he has worked through the offseason.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Payne impressing Quinn this offseason

"I walked past him today. I said, man, you've had a remarkable off season. I felt that way through the drill work, through the skill and everyone you just see something that jumps out differently that's onto a new space," Quinn said of Payne.

"I felt that from him coming into this off season and I've certainly been impressed by what I've seen so far. In fact, like literally today that I said, man, I've really been impressed by the work that you've put in this off season and I see it, you know, happening out on the field.”

With Jonathan Allen not next to him in the defensive line for the first time in his career, Payne has to step up and prove himself.

"I just sense there's like a space when you can feel it. It's not something that we spoke about to go, sometimes you just, a marker happens and there's an urgent space to go and you want to jump into that space. Maybe it was where we think we can get to. You don't know what's different for him," Quinn said.

"Once that fire's lit, man you want to, you want to hit it. I've really sensed that from him, the questions, the understanding of the defense, how good a shape he's in so, he's off to an excellent start.”

Payne is set to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp next week, which begins on Tuesday.

