Jaylin Lane ready to add to Commanders’ special moments
The Washington Commanders had a record-breaking 2024 season, finishing 12-5 and making their way to the NFC Championship — a feat nobody saw coming.
Now, after being selected with the No. 126 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jaylin Lane can't wait to add to that momentum when he joins Washington.
"Man, I think their last season is setting them up for a special one — or setting us up, my fault — for a special one this year," Lane said during his introductory press conference, catching himself as he now swaps out his maroon and orange for burgundy and gold.
Few predicted how far the Commanders would go last season after a major organizational overhaul that brought in new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Coined the 'Cardiac Commanders' by fans, the team delivered a series of wild, unpredictable moments that caught the attention of players like Lane.
"Just watching them compete — you know you've got a special team when special moments happen, like the Hail Mary or making it to the NFC Championship," Lane said.
According to Lane, those moments aren't just about talent on the field — or star quarterback Jayden Daniels — but the coaching staff as well.
"You've got a special team when you create special moments," Lane said. "And I think what Coach Dan Quinn and the staff are doing is amazing."
Now that Lane is heading to Washington, he's eager to help the franchise create even more of those moments.
"I know we're going to build off of that," he said. "I'm ready to hit the ground running."
