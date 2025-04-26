Commanders bolsters defense with UCLA linebacker on Day 3 of NFL Draft
After selecting Josh Conerly, Trey Amos, and Jaylin Lane in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders continued to build their roster on Day 3 by selecting Kain Medrano, a linebacker from UCLA, with the No. 205 overall pick.
Medrano initially began his career at UCLA as a wide receiver before switching to linebacker after the 2019 season. In The Beast, Dane Brugler of The Athletic described Medrano as “a two-year starter at UCLA" who "was the Will linebacker in defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s 3-3-5 base scheme.”
Brugler notes that while Medrano struggled to find consistent playing time over his first four years with the Bruins, he made significant strides as a first-year starter in 2023 and became an impact player in 2024. He finished second on the team in tackles and created five turnovers (three forced fumbles and two interceptions).
Through this draft, the Commanders have made it clear that they are committed to adding depth to their roster as they look ahead to the 2025 season.
Medrano will now join a Commanders defense focused on creating more turnovers and giving quarterback Jayden Daniels more opportunities to compete in the NFC East division.
The Commanders have one pick remaining in the draft: No. 245 overall.
