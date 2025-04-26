Commander Country

Commanders bolsters defense with UCLA linebacker on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are adding to their linebacker room in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano (LB19) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After selecting Josh Conerly, Trey Amos, and Jaylin Lane in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders continued to build their roster on Day 3 by selecting Kain Medrano, a linebacker from UCLA, with the No. 205 overall pick.

Medrano initially began his career at UCLA as a wide receiver before switching to linebacker after the 2019 season. In The Beast, Dane Brugler of The Athletic described Medrano as “a two-year starter at UCLA" who "was the Will linebacker in defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s 3-3-5 base scheme.”

Brugler notes that while Medrano struggled to find consistent playing time over his first four years with the Bruins, he made significant strides as a first-year starter in 2023 and became an impact player in 2024. He finished second on the team in tackles and created five turnovers (three forced fumbles and two interceptions).

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano (LB19) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through this draft, the Commanders have made it clear that they are committed to adding depth to their roster as they look ahead to the 2025 season.

Medrano will now join a Commanders defense focused on creating more turnovers and giving quarterback Jayden Daniels more opportunities to compete in the NFC East division.

The Commanders have one pick remaining in the draft: No. 245 overall.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

