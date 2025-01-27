Commanders TE Shares Moment with Former Eagles Teammate After NFC Championship
Following the NFC Championship, former Eagles teammates Zach Ertz and Fletcher Cox shared a heartfelt moment as Ertz walked to the locker room after a tough 23-55 Washington Commanders loss to the Eagles.
Once key players in Philadelphia’s historic Super Bowl LII victory, their bond has remained strong, even with Ertz now playing for the Commanders.
The tight end and defensive tackle shared the field from 2013 to 2021, forming a critical part of the Eagles’ success during those years. In 2021, the Washington tight end was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, marking the end of his time in Philadelphia.
Cox, meanwhile, continued to dominate on the defensive line before retiring as an Eagle in March of 2024 after 12 stellar seasons in the NFL.
Their postgame embrace was more than just a routine exchange—it reflected the deep respect and camaraderie they built over nearly a decade as teammates. Both played pivotal roles in shaping one of the most memorable eras in Eagles history, helping the team secure its first-ever Super Bowl title.
While Cox has transitioned into retirement, Ertz has taken on a leadership role with the Commanders, continuing to make his mark in the league. Despite playing on opposing sides, their reunion after the game highlighted the enduring relationships football creates.
For Ertz and Cox, their connection is a reminder that football is about more than just wins and losses. It’s about the bonds that withstand time, a brotherhood forged through shared triumphs and challenges on the field.
