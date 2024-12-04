Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Titans

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders offensive players in their win over the Tennessee Titans.

Caleb Skinner

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders needed a major bounce back after dropping three straight games and they got just that in their huge 42-19 outburst win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

The Commanders' offense had been having some struggles over the past few games but they got back on track this week scoring six touchdowns. Washington was without backup running back Austin Ekeler, however, it was still the running game that ruled the day as the combination of Brian Robinson Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jayden Daniels, and Jeremy Nichols combined for over 260 yards on the ground.

Daniels had a pedestrian game when it came to yards, only throwing for 206, but he made up for it by tossing three touchdowns. The offense was clicking on all cylinders and that couldn't be more shown than through their efficiency on third down (9/14) and their total plays ran (77).

Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their 42-19 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Highest Graded:

1. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Chris Rodriguez Jr
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.2

2. C Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadas
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 85.6

3. WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLauri
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.3

4. RB Jeremy McNichols

Jeremy McNichol
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans linebacker Ali Gaye (99) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.6

5. WR Noah Brown

Noah Brow
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) celebrates after catching a game-winnning Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.9

Lowest Graded:

1. TE John Bates

John Bate
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 49.3

2. WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheau
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.0

3. LG Nick Allegretti

Nick Allegrett
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.5

4. TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ert
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) spikes the ball in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass as Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 57.5

5. RT Cornelius Lucas

Cornelius Luca
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 57.8

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Confident Heading Into Bye Week

• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick

• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans

• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News