Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Titans

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA;
The Commanders' offense had been having some struggles over the past few games but they got back on track this week scoring six touchdowns. Washington was without backup running back Austin Ekeler, however, it was still the running game that ruled the day as the combination of Brian Robinson Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jayden Daniels, and Jeremy Nichols combined for over 260 yards on the ground.
Daniels had a pedestrian game when it came to yards, only throwing for 206, but he made up for it by tossing three touchdowns. The offense was clicking on all cylinders and that couldn't be more shown than through their efficiency on third down (9/14) and their total plays ran (77).
Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their 42-19 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Highest Graded:
1. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
PFF Grade: 90.2
2. C Tyler Biadasz
PFF Grade: 85.6
3. WR Terry McLaurin
PFF Grade: 77.3
4. RB Jeremy McNichols
PFF Grade: 73.6
5. WR Noah Brown
PFF Grade: 68.9
Lowest Graded:
1. TE John Bates
PFF Grade: 49.3
2. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
PFF Grade: 50.0
3. LG Nick Allegretti
PFF Grade: 53.5
4. TE Zach Ertz
PFF Grade: 57.5
5. RT Cornelius Lucas
