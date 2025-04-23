Commanders crack Top 10 in power rankings ahead of NFL draft
The Washington Commanders are no longer flying under the radar.
After a surprise run in 2024 that put the league on notice, the Commanders land at No. 6 in Pro Football Focus' 2025 NFL Power Rankings as they prepare to build on their momentum during the draft.
The Commanders have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, swinging blockbuster trades for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to support their rising star at quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
According to PFF’s Bradley Locker, “The Commanders didn’t sit back after their shocking success from 2024, swinging two major trades… [that] should only enhance an offense that ranked in the top seven in EPA per play and success rate.”
Washington is reloading on offense in a big way, surrounding Daniels, who earned an elite 90.6 PFF grade last season, with even more firepower. But while the offense looks dangerous on paper, Locker says that the team has room for improvement.
"Most question marks remain on defense, where Washington still lacks a clear star at edge defender and could use more depth at cornerback, given that Marshon Lattimore and Jonathan Jones both finished with sub-61.5 PFF coverage grades in 2024.”
As the draft approaches, edge rusher, cornerback, and interior offensive line remain the Commanders’ most pressing needs. Even so, being ranked sixth confirms what many in the NFL are beginning to believe: this team is no longer rebuilding. The team is ready to compete.
“Washington won’t sneak up on anybody this season, and as long as Jayden Daniels remains among the game’s elite quarterbacks, this team will be dangerous," said Locker.
The Commanders are in prime position to continue their ascent. If they can patch the final holes on defense, they could be staring down a deep playoff run in 2025.
