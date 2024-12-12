Commanders LB Bobby Wagner 'Blessed' to be Walter Payton Award Nominee
Bobby Wagner had a major impact on the NFL long before he ever joined the Washington Commanders.
In fact, even without what he's done as one of the newest Commanders his future spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is already secured.
Still, that hasn't stopped him from having a major impact in Washington both on and off the field, leading to his being nominated by his team for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award - the league's highest honor.
"I just think I'm blessed to be in this position and to be nominated for this award again," Wagner said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "But just our team is a really dope team. We have really dope people in our building, and so it has been cool to be around this energy."
His relationship with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was part of what brought Wagner to the team after trying and failing to bring the linebacker to the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn knew he needed a player who not only bought into the culture he was trying to bring to one of the league's most troubled franchises but would also help install it to begin with.
Clearly he's had the desired effect on the team in Washington, and its helped put the franchise on a postseason path. With a win over the New Orleans Saints this weekend the Commanders' chances of making the playoffs would increase to 87 percent.
It's a result nobody saw coming in January of last year, and one that has been made possible by bringing in the right football minds, but also the right leaders. Guys like Wagner, who are showing this new Commanders team the right way to operate as players, and as men.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Will Marshon Lattimore Play in Commanders-Saints?
• Commanders Claim WR K.J. Osborn
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Progressing Towards Debut