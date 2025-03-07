Commander Country

Commanders urged to make free agency 'splash' after Deebo Samuel trade

The Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, but they can still make some big moves in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders started their offseason with a bang, but they may not be finished.

NFL.com contributor Jeffri Chadiha believes that the Commanders can still make some big-time moves with free agency starting next week.

READ MORE: 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) before the game
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Commanders can be aggressive

"The Commanders have a young star quarterback on a rookie a deal and nearly $65 million in cap space. It'd be hard to find a personnel evaluator in the league who wouldn't be jealous of that combination. Peters was extremely active last offseason, when he added several established veterans to a team that held the second overall pick in the draft," Chadiha writes.

The main place that the Commanders need help is on the defensive line, where the team has a number of players testing free agency. They can find upgrades on the trade market or in free agency, but either way, help is coming.

READ MORE: Commanders projected to turn rival EDGE into friend in free agency projection

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season

• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore

• Analyst pegs Jaguars' receiver Christian Kirk as 'primary slot' for Commanders

 Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News