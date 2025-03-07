Commanders urged to make free agency 'splash' after Deebo Samuel trade
The Washington Commanders started their offseason with a bang, but they may not be finished.
NFL.com contributor Jeffri Chadiha believes that the Commanders can still make some big-time moves with free agency starting next week.
Commanders can be aggressive
"The Commanders have a young star quarterback on a rookie a deal and nearly $65 million in cap space. It'd be hard to find a personnel evaluator in the league who wouldn't be jealous of that combination. Peters was extremely active last offseason, when he added several established veterans to a team that held the second overall pick in the draft," Chadiha writes.
The main place that the Commanders need help is on the defensive line, where the team has a number of players testing free agency. They can find upgrades on the trade market or in free agency, but either way, help is coming.
