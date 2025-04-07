Commanders urged to make trade with Saints
The Washington Commanders likely won't be looking for quarterbacks after taking Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick a year ago.
However, the Commanders could help the New Orleans Saints get a quarterback if they completed a proposed deal from ESPN insider Field Yates.
Commanders, Saints could make QB trade
“The Commanders would hand over the No. 61 pick for a third-rounder (No. 71) and a fifth-rounder (No. 112),” Yates writes. ”Washington has only five picks in this draft, so it would love any extra selections.
“Derek Carr’s contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that,” Yates wrote. “Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he’s no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores.”
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
