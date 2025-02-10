Commander Country

What Jayden Daniels said during Super Bowl week that has Commanders fans happy

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has built a relationship with the fanbase.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders may not have won the Super Bowl this year, but they have the prize of a quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a historic season that saw him bring the Commanders to heights they haven't seen in over 30 years.

Daniels spoke during Super Bowl week to talk about his rookie season and the impact the fans have had on him.

READ MORE: 3 Chiefs free agents the Commanders could set their sights on after the Super Bowl

Daniels loves the Commanders fans

“I love riding to a game and seeing everybody tailgating, all the flags and everything; they are very passionate,” Daniels said on the "This Is Football" podcast.

The Commanders fans had been through a lot over the past 30-plus years, but Daniels represents a hope and future that is far detached from the past, and that's what makes the quarterback from LSU quite a special talent.

READ MORE: Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year

• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders

• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News