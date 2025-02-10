What Jayden Daniels said during Super Bowl week that has Commanders fans happy
The Washington Commanders may not have won the Super Bowl this year, but they have the prize of a quarterback in Jayden Daniels.
Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a historic season that saw him bring the Commanders to heights they haven't seen in over 30 years.
Daniels spoke during Super Bowl week to talk about his rookie season and the impact the fans have had on him.
Daniels loves the Commanders fans
“I love riding to a game and seeing everybody tailgating, all the flags and everything; they are very passionate,” Daniels said on the "This Is Football" podcast.
The Commanders fans had been through a lot over the past 30-plus years, but Daniels represents a hope and future that is far detached from the past, and that's what makes the quarterback from LSU quite a special talent.
