Washington Commanders 'Working Super Hard' To Find Next Home Stadium says Josh Harris

The Washington Commanders will soon kick off their regular season as they're wrapping up preseason play in an exhibition contest against the New England Patriots. The return of the regular season will be a new checkpoint for Washington as they usher in a new era of football.
With an overhaul of a roster, front office and even ownership, the Commanders will have a fresh look next season. The franchise could soon return to contention, and, in the meantime, they'll be looking for their next home stadium to play their games at, as owner Josh Harris discussed on Sunday.
According to reports, Washington D.C. itself has invested deliberately in hopes of bringing the Commanders back to the city and to the RFK stadium site in particular.
“We’re working super hard,” Harris said about the search for a new stadium site. “It’s taking up a lot of my own mind space to find our next home.”
This is no quick process. Whether it be D.C. or Maryland or even Virginia, a new home stadium for the Commanders won't be put into action for a while. Harris even said that 2030 would be a "reasonable target."
“There’s no way to predict a specific date,” Harris claimed. "But I think [2030 is] a reasonable target.”
There's only so much Harris and the franchise can control as it pertains to the matter, and the Washington owner is well aware of such.
"There's political things that need to occur," Harris continued. "There's land zoning, a whole lot of other things. A lot of it's not within our control, so there's no way to predict a specific date, but I think that's a reasonable target."
While it'll be quite a while until there are any firm answers or dates as to where the club will next be playing, Harris hopes to see some action in the near future but understands that with the current state of politics in the country focused primarily on the upcoming election, it may not happen.
"If you look at what's happening in the Senate realistically, and now I'm really getting outta my depth, there's not a lot happening, right?," Harris said. "Everyone's focused on the election. So, this is the kind of thing that would, that would have to be part of a series of bills that would go through in the lame-duck session. So it's not really realistic to think that's gonna happen before the election."
For now, the club itself is focused on immersing No. 2 overall pick and potential franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels in the team while giving him adequate weapons to realize his potential early on. Something Harris does have a firm grip on, and could speak about from a place of knowledge.
"I'm super pumped that we, that Jayden is with us. I'm very excited about the pick," said Harris. "I mean, look, you all watch what I watch, right? I mean, you see, he hasn't been on the field all that much, but you see how we move down the field, different level. Plus, him as a person, as a human being, as a worker, earliest at the training facility, latest to leave, real teammate, real leader, real athleticism, and just a great person to be around. So I think that I'm very, very optimistic and excited about watching him this season."
It may take some time, but once Harris and his group of owners has a landing spot for their new stadium we expect the decision will be attacked aggressively and with the highest quality product in mind. Just like everything else Harris has led thus far, and so far, with pretty solid results.
