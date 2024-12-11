Commander Country

Commanders WR Could Miss Rest of Season

The Washington Commanders are down another body on offense.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) attempts to Catcha pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) defends during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) attempts to Catcha pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) defends during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have dealt with injuries all season long, and there's another one to add to the list.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn shared that wide receiver Noah Brown is expected to miss "several weeks" with an "internal injury."

Brown, 28, has caught 35 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown — the famous Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels against the Chicago Bears back on Oct. 27.

Brown ranked third on the team in receiving yards behind wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz, making him a key part of the offense.

The Commanders signed Brown at the beginning of the season shortly after the 53-man roster deadline at the end of training camp. Brown was cut by the Houston Texans, who were stacked at the receiver position, and joined the Commanders, who needed a boost behind McLaurin on the depth chart.

With Brown likely missing the rest of the season, the Commanders will need that depth to come in the clutch for them. Look for the likes of Dyami Brown, rookie Luke McCaffrey and Olamide Zaccheaus to see more snaps and opportunities.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

