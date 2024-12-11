Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stay in Top 10?

The Washington Commanders were on bye last week. Where are they in the NFL power rankings?

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are well-rested after their bye as they look to embark on the final four weeks of the season.

At 8-5, the Commanders likely need at least two, and possibly three wins to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2020, and they have a favorable matchup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

Given their current outlook, the Commanders stayed at No. 10 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings.

"Coming off a bye and immediately inheriting the Saints without Derek Carr is not the worst situation for a Commanders team eyeing win No. 9. While I wouldn’t discount this Saints team, there were about 9,000 things that had to go absolutely right in order for New Orleans to hang on against the Giants—one of the worst teams in the NFL," Orr writes.

The teams that rank ahead of the Commanders are the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

The Commanders face off against the Saints on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.

