Amid Derek Carr's Injury Saints Sign QB Ahead of Washington Commanders Matchup
The Washington Commanders want to finish their season strong after coming off their bye in Week 14 in order to hold a place in the 2024 postseason and will start off their final four games by heading South to New Orleans to take on the struggling Saints.
The Saints are currently 5-8 and well out of the playoff picture but things got a bit worse for them in their Week 14 contest against the New York Giants as starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a fracture in his left non-throwing hand. While the injury isn't severe enough to land Carr on injured reserve, the Saints interim head coach mentioned that he would be out for a few weeks.
The injury to Carr means that the Saints will either likely go with Jake Haener or rookie Spencer Rattler against the Commanders but they have also added to their quarterback room by signing former seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys Ben DiNucci.
Interestingly enough DiNucci broke the news himself, however, it is highly unlikely that we see him get any snaps against Washington as he signed to the Saints' practice squad.
DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys back in 2020 and has only seen action in a total of three NFL games, completing 53.5% of passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns and two fumbles.
Following his stint with the Dallas Cowboys, DiNucci made his way to the XFL to play for the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 where he led the league in passing yards, attempts, completions, and interceptions while ranking second in passing touchdowns.
DiNucci's stint with the XFL didn't last long as he signed with the Denver Broncos in May of 2023 as a practice squad quarterback. Following the 2023 season, DiNucci was waived by the Broncos and landed with the Buffalo Bills in early August of 2024 before being released later that same month.
Since then, DiNucci has been out of the game of football until signing with the New Orleans Saints ahead of their matchup against the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders and Saints are set to face off against one another this Sunday at 1:00 pm EST.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• What Dan Quinn Needs to See From Marshon Lattimore Before Commanders-Saints
• Brother of Commanders Legend Sean Taylor Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
• Commanders Could See Veteran WR Return Soon
• Will Commanders Star Terry McLaurin Be an All-Pro This Season?