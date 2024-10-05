Commanders WR Noah Brown Out vs. Browns; What's Next?
The Washington Commanders will have to pick up the pieces on offense as Noah Brown sits out of their Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury.
Brown, 28, has nine catches for 111 yards so far this season, which ranks fifth on the team.
With Brown out, coach Dan Quinn has a plan on how to make up for his absence.
"We're bummed that Noah won't make it in for this week because he's added a lot to our team," Quinn said. "But we're pumped about the guys and the opportunities that are there and the next person in that space in different roles, in different ways. You've seen it from OZ [WR Olamide Zaccheaus] and [WR] Dyami [Brown] and [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] and others. So yeah, we'll miss Noah for sure man. He not only is on the pass game, but the run game, the size, he's really made his impact so far.”
The Commanders will work by committee to replace Brown, and given the fact that quarterback Jayden Daniels does a good job at incorporating so many people in the offense, Washington should be good to go for this weekend against Cleveland.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Hold Strong Odds to Trade for Davante Adams
• Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor