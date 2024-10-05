Commander Country

Commanders WR Noah Brown Out vs. Browns; What's Next?

Noah Brown won't play for the Washington Commanders against the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown with Noah Brown (85) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will have to pick up the pieces on offense as Noah Brown sits out of their Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury.

Brown, 28, has nine catches for 111 yards so far this season, which ranks fifth on the team.

With Brown out, coach Dan Quinn has a plan on how to make up for his absence.

"We're bummed that Noah won't make it in for this week because he's added a lot to our team," Quinn said. "But we're pumped about the guys and the opportunities that are there and the next person in that space in different roles, in different ways. You've seen it from OZ [WR Olamide Zaccheaus] and [WR] Dyami [Brown] and [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] and others. So yeah, we'll miss Noah for sure man. He not only is on the pass game, but the run game, the size, he's really made his impact so far.”

The Commanders will work by committee to replace Brown, and given the fact that quarterback Jayden Daniels does a good job at incorporating so many people in the offense, Washington should be good to go for this weekend against Cleveland.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

