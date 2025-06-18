The Commanders aren’t sleeping on this veteran playmaker, even if others are
The Washington Commanders are counting on veteran tight end Zach Ertz to once again be a reliable safety valve for quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2025.
The Commanders see Ertz as much more than just an aging name on the roster. At 33 years old, Ertz looked revitalized last season as he developed instant chemistry with Daniels, who relied heavily on the three-time Pro Bowler throughout his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
But if you ask Pro Football Focus, the Commanders shouldn’t expect top-tier production. PFF recently released its tight end rankings ahead of the new season and placed Ertz at No. 30, a surprisingly low spot for a player coming off a strong bounce-back campaign.
“While Ertz isn’t the same player we saw from 2013 to 2019, he enjoyed a resurgence while catching passes from Jayden Daniels in 2024. He hauled in 84 passes for 809 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and his 72.5 PFF receiving grade was his best mark since 2019, showing he still has good play left in the tank.”
Despite those numbers, Ertz landed well outside the top 20 in PFF’s list, trailing behind multiple tight ends who didn’t reach his production or impact level last year.
Putting Ertz at No. 30 feels more like a reflection of age than output. The veteran ranked among the top 10 tight ends in catches and touchdowns last season, something only a handful of players at the position can claim. He was also one of the few consistent threats in Washington’s offense during key third-down and red-zone situations.
PFF’s list includes several younger, unproven tight ends ahead of Ertz, suggesting potential is being prioritized over actual production. That’s a tough sell for a guy who outperformed expectations in a new offense and on a rebuilding team.
In 2025, Ertz is expected to remain a focal point in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. While the Commanders may mix in younger tight ends like rookie Ben Sinnott, Ertz continues to be the most trustworthy target in the room. His ability to find soft spots in zone coverage and serve as a reliable outlet in pressure situations makes him a perfect fit for Daniels’ continued growth.
And for a Washington team looking to build off last year’s offensive strides, having a steady hand like Ertz will be key to sustaining success.
Zach Ertz may not be in his physical prime anymore, but calling him the 30th-best tight end in the league severely undervalues what he brings to the field and the Commanders' locker room. His 2024 season was proof that he still has plenty left in the tank, and he’ll enter 2025 as one of Daniels’ most trusted weapons in the passing game.
The Washington Commanders know exactly what they have in Ertz, and based on his play, he should be ranked much higher.
