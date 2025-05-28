Commanders fans just got more opportunities to see their team in primetime
This isn't an advertisement, but American Airlines just made a smart business decision that is going to make some Washington Commanders fans very happy.
According to a story from the Green Bay Press Gazette, the airline added four nonstop round-trip flights into Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport during the 2025 calendar year. One of them happens to make it a little bit easier for Commanders fans to travel to see their team take on the Green Bay Packers on September 11th.
Washington fans looking to catch a game on the road will now have more opportunities to do so, thanks to the move.
READ MORE: Commanders' Deebo Samuel sends strong message alongside new teammates
"While Packers fans have earned a reputation for traveling to away games, American will make it easier for fans of Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers to fly nonstop to and from Green Bay when the teams visit Lambeau Field," the report says.
"Interestingly, two of the three matchups are weeknight, prime time games: Sept. 11 versus the Commanders on a Thursday night, and Nov. 10 versus the Eagles on a Monday night. American added two flights for the Nov. 2 game versus the Panthers."
The nonstop flight added ahead of the Commanders' game is scheduled to depart Reagan Washington National Airport at 10:05 a.m. September 11th, says the report. That flight will land in Green Bay at 11:12 a.m.
Then, it will depart Green Bay the next day at 10:22 a.m. and arrive back to Washington, D.C. at 1:26 p.m., just in time to enjoy a little bit more 'Victory Friday' back home.
Tickets on the flight reportedly cost around $1,000 per person, emphasizing that as we said in the beginning, the move makes it a little easier for Washington fans to make it to Green Bay for the big Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup.
READ MORE: Commanders in striking distance of Eagles in NFC East
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' preseason schedule is set following Ravens' time announcement
• One Commanders rookie could rise above in draft class
• Commanders learning from Texans' mistakes with their young QB
• Can Josh Conerly Jr. crack the Commanders' starting lineup?