Projecting Commanders star Terry McLaurin's contract extension

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is negotiating a new contract with the team.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Terry McLaurin might have missed the final day of the Washington Commanders' voluntary offseason workouts, his absence is loud and he hasn’t even said a word.

The veteran wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract—so you know what that means: a new deal. There’s no clear sign he’s holding out, but the situation does sound familiar.

Remember back in 2022, when the Commanders wide receiver and his agent did something similar, which led to a three-year contract extension. With McLaurin being quarterback Jayden Daniels’ main target, his value has gone up for the franchise.

On the Locked On Commanders podcast, host David Harrison pointed out that the situation isn’t “super spicy” or “problematic,” but does carry some weight.

“We expect him to get his contract. I think everybody expects Terry to be a Commander and to stay a Commander,” he said. “But what could that contract potentially look like?”

According to Spotrac, McLaurin’s market value currently sits at $31.1 million in average annual value (AAV), a significant increase from his current AAV of $22.8 million, which ranks 16th among NFL wideouts. A jump to $31.1 million would catapult him to sixth overall, and possibly even higher.

The Locked On Commanders host compared McLaurin’s production to that of Seahawks star DK Metcalf, who inked a deal worth $33 million AAV. Since signing his last extension in 2022, McLaurin has outperformed Metcalf in nearly every major stat category: receptions, yards, touchdowns, Pro Bowl selections, and All-Pro honors—except for yards per reception.

Playing with second year quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season McLaurin posted his ranked 15th in receptions, 12th in receiving yards, second in touchdowns, and seventh in both catch percentage and success rate. So it’s obvious that the Daniels-to-McLaurin connection is working.

A potential three-year extension could be in the neighborhood of $96.3 million in new money, with $44 million guaranteed at signing.

The Commanders have a rising franchise quarterback and a receiver playing the best football of his career—keeping them together should be priority number one.

