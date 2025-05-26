Commanders' offensive linemen have the opportunity to make history in 2025
When you think of unsung heroes from some of the NFL's best teams, offensive linemen are some of the easiest players to pick from. If quarterback is the most important position on the field, you'd think those who protect him are at least the second-most important, and with the Washington Commanders making a big deal this offseason to bring Laremy Tunsil on board as their left tackle, that theory would track.
However, in spite of the fact that it's the Commanders' offensive linemen's job to protect Jayden Daniels, if ever there's an MVP Award attached to those efforts, it'll go to the quarterback. No offensive lineman has ever won the award.
Thanks to the NFL and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills, however, Washington linemen now have the opportunity to gain a little recognition while playing one of the most thankless positions on the field.
"A new Protector of the Year Award will honor the best offensive lineman each season beginning in 2025," the NFL announced via press release. "The award, which will be presented annually at NFL Honors to the best offensive lineman of the season, symbolizes protection, durability, and the unsung heroics of the players who shield their teammates and drive their teams forward."
Dawkins has long fought for offensive linemen to get more recognition as critical parts of any successful NFL effort, and when the award was announced, his name was attached to the efforts that brought about its creation. A moment itself that was not lost on the lineman.
"It's very cool that my domino piece makes noise when it falls," Dawkins said, via The Athletic. "This is a part of my legacy now, and I stand on it."
Dawkins also shared some thoughts on the award in the league's release, saying, "This Protector of the Year award is finally giving the big boys up front the respect we deserve. I've been knocking on doors and spearheading this movement because offensive linemen are the true foundation of every team's success. We might not have all the fancy stats as the skinnies or end up on a highlight reel every week, but without us, there's no rushing titles, passing titles, or touchdowns. This award is for all the unsung heroes who put in work every snap. I won’t stop fighting to give offensive linemen the respect and recognition we deserve.”
The honor will be awarded based on an evaluation criterion that includes skill metrics, impact, leadership, durability, strength of opponent, and will involve a review panel featuring some of the game's all-time greats like LeCharles Bentley, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, Andrew Witworth, Shaun O'Hara, and more.
