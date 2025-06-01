Rookie defender making early noise at Commanders OTAs
Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos turned some heads in his first practice alongside his veteran teammates in OTAs last week.
For starters, Amos got an interception off of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, a play made even more impressive given that he and receiver Michael Gallup had their feet tangled up on the play, causing one to fall and the other to make the play off balance.
The rookie almost got another one later in the practice and went toe-to-toe with the newly acquired Washington weapon, receiver Deebo Samuel. It is early still, of course, but Amos is living up to the steal label he got on night two of the NFL Draft, so far.
"Trey Amos' inclusion to the Washington Commanders' lineup has the chance to serve two purposes in the team's secondary," Bleacher Report wrote following the practice. "First, he can bookend last year's acquisition of Marshon Lattimore or outright serve as the team's top outside corner depending on whether the veteran stays healthy. This year's 61st overall pick doesn't look overwhelmed when facing Washington's top wide receivers during organized team activities.
"Second, Amos' presence should push Mike Sainristil to his more natural position of playing over the slot."
While Lattimore was notably absent from the practice, veteran Jonathan Jones replaced him on the outside opposite of Amos. Sainristil was indeed inside, back in the slot where he was originally intended to be when the Commanders drafted him on night two of the 2024 NFL Draft.
If Amos can continue his performance from practice No. 1 into the rest of OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp in less than two weeks, then he'll carry a lot of momentum with him into training camp later this summer.
