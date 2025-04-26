WATCH: Highlights from Commanders fourth-round pick WR Jaylin Lane
After selecting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders doubled up on defense on Day 2, selecting cornerback Trey Amos
With the defensive needs addressed, Washington turned its attention to adding another weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels with their first pick of Day 3.
In the fourth round, the Commanders selected Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane with the No. 128 overall pick. Below are highlights of Washington Commanders’ fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane:
READ MORE: Commanders second-round draft pick grateful for 'surreal' opportunity
Lane (5-foot-10, 196 pounds) was a five-year contributor at the college level, Over his college career, he totaled 2,532 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.
"Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage."
Lane at the 2025 NFL Combine showed off his speed with a 4.34 40-yard dash. He also ranked near the top at his position in all other events.
Another punt returner wouldn’t hurt either. With the departure of wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Lane provides the Commanders another player who can operate as a returner and option in the quick receiving game.
The rookie joins a wide receiver room that includes star Terry McLaurin and former All-Pro Deebo Samuel. Samuel was acquired through a trade with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. Lane will likely compete with Luke McCaffrey, last year’s third-round pick, for playing time.
READ MORE: New Commanders' lineman weighs pressure of protecting QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders bolster secondary with SEC standout in second round
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders