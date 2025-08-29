What the Micah Parsons trade actually means for the Commanders
There have been a ton of moves made across the NFL this week with teams narrowing their rosters down to 53 men.
The Washington Commanders, in the midst of cuts, were also able to nail down star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a contract extension, and also recently learned they aren't going to have to face one of the NFL's elite pass rushers twice a year.
On Thursday, the Commanders' NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, broke the headlines as it was announced they were trading star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark. Following the trade, Parsons reached a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed to make him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.
Here's what it means for the Commanders.
Bye Bye, Parsons
Parsons publicly requested a trade weeks ago amid a contract dispute with the Cowboys. It seemed as if his scenario would play out similarly to McLaurin's, however, that wasn't the case as he did end up being dealt to Green Bay.
Parsons, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and only 26 years old, has terrorized the Commanders and the NFC East for four years since coming out of Penn State, and now will test out his luck in the NFC North on a contending team.
The Commanders would usually face off against Parsons twice a year with him being in Dallas. Now in Green Bay, that worry is gone for the forseeable future, albeit they will have to game plan for him when they play the Packers in Week 2 from Lambeau.
How the Micah Parsons trade effects Commanders
Parsons has seen success against the Commanders, totaling 32 tackles, 10.5 sacks (1.3 per game), and a forced fumble while going 6-2 through eight games, so it will be a welcome sight not having to play him twice a season.
The Parsons trade caused shocked waves across the NFL and drastically changed the outlook for both the Packers and Cowboys. The Cowboys undoubtedly will not be the same team in 2025 without Parsons and could be looking at a high draft pick in 2026 because of it.
The Commanders won't complain about the trade in the slightest, as any NFC East team getting weaker only works in their favor.
