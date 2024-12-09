Will Commanders Star Terry McLaurin be an All-Pro This Season?
The Washington Commanders are 8-5 through 13 games as they enter their bye week. While they are in a position to earn a wild card playoff bid, they should also soon be getting the services of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimiore to bolster the secondary.
Lattimore's Commanders debut will likely come after he's missed four games upon his arrival to D.C. from a hamstring injury that he had after joining the team from the New Orleans Saints.
One veteran who has found great success this season is star wide reciever Terry McLaurin, however. For the first time in his six-year career, he's got a consistent quarterback under center. Reigning No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels looks the part of a franchise quarterback.
According to The 33rd Team, that could just lead to an All-Pro season for McLaurin. The Ohio State product is averaging 68.9 yards per game -- the second hightes mark of his career. He's posted 896 yards and nine touchdowns, a career high, on 61 receptions.
"Two of the names at wide receiver are already established superstars, while Terry McLaurin gets the first All-Pro recognition of his career," The 33rd Team wrote. "McLaurin is having the best year of his career, thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. With 61 catches for 896 yards and nine touchdowns, he's already set a career-high mark for touchdowns. He's also pacing for his fifth straight season with 1,000 receiving yards."
The statistical averages back up McLaurin's impact within the offense. Having Daniels under center certainly helps his case in being able to shine. The Commanders remaining a playoff team will add to his resume, too, as he and the rest of Washington playing winning football will only add to him earning the All-Pro nod.
In 2022, McLaurin had a similar statistical season, though with less touchdowns, en route to a Pro Bowl selection.
