Two pieces of advice for the Commanders ahead of the NFL Draft
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has no shortage of people who think they know what he should do in this month's NFL Draft if he wants to listen to them.
That fact isn't lost on the good people at NFL.com, who decided to wrangle up their analysts to collect advice to teams drafting in the first round this season. Some took direct approaches, not at the Commanders, but at teams like the Tennessee Titans whose decision at No. 1 will send shockwaves through the rest of the draft, or leave it calmly at peace going with the flow as quarterback Cam Ward jumps from Miami (Fl.) to the NFL's No. 1 overall pick.
Others took a more general approach, giving advice that could apply to Washington in practice or benefit it if others don't heed the advice.
Advice No. 1: "This is a deep defensive line class, so teams shouldn't hesitate to select multiple defensive linemen within the first 100 picks. While drafting for need is understandable, remember that impactful defensive players can be found on the edge and inside on Thursday and Friday. These players will provide more value than reaching for an average cornerback or guard a round earlier than their grade." - Lance Zierlein
This piece of advice seems to hit right at the heart of what the Commanders might need to do.
After granting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen his release following a search for a trade partner, Washington isn't devoid of talent on the defensive line, but it certainly isn't flush with it either.
Javon Kinlaw is expected to have a major role up front while second-year defensive tackle Johnny Newton is being looked at to take a step forward as well.
The future of Daron Payne is unknown but heavily speculated about, and the group on the edges leaves something to be desired. With only five picks currently in the NFL Draft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Peters follow Zierlein's advice and get no fewer than two defensive linemen from this year's class.
Advice No. 2: "Unlike past years, this doesn't feel like the draft where teams need to move up for a specific player. There is enough depth at key positions -- including defensive line and running back -- to bring value up and down the board, so the best advice I can offer heading into Round 1 (and, indeed, the draft overall) is for teams to stick and pick." - Rhett Lewis
Going back to the relatively few pieces of draft capital the Commanders currently have to spend, it isn't likely we'll see the team move up, but rather be sellers in an effort to move back and collect more picks.
This, of course, would require at least one fellow general manager to ignore Lewis' advice and aim to move up for a player they see valued above the rest of the remaining talent.
Given how easy it can be for one to fall in love with a specific player, if the availability of that player comes into question, Peters may be able to parlay that into some serious draft profit for his own franchise. And who knows, maybe he'll get two defensive linemen for the price of one pick?
