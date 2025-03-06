Commanders reportedly interested in trading for All-Pro sack monster
The Washington Commanders have been involved in several trade conversations as they continue to build their roster in hopes of maintaining the momentum from last season’s success.
To keep that momentum going, the Commanders are focusing on key areas of need, with defensive end being a top priority.
Myles Garrett was initially a name on Washington radar after he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. However, that possibility quickly faded once the Browns made it clear they had no intention of moving on from their star pass rusher.
Enter Trey Hendrickson in the chat. For the second consecutive year, the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end has requested a trade. This time, the team has granted him permission to seek one, and several teams are reportedly interested in adding the Pro Bowl defender.
According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are among the teams with their name in the hat for Hendrickson.
During his time in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has racked up 57 sacks. The eight-year veteran is coming off his best season yet, leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and earning his fourth straight First-Team All-Pro selection.
Hendrickson originally signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals following his rookie contract with the New Orleans Saints, later securing a one-year extension. In 2025, he is set to earn $15.8 million in base salary, along with a $200,000 roster bonus, and carry a cap hit of $18.7 million.
With an immediate need for a pass rusher, the Commanders pursuit of Hendrickson makes sense. But with other teams also in play, the Commanders will have to decide how aggressive they want to be in securing him.
