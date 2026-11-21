The Washington Commanders are excused from playing this Sunday for a second straight week after beating the New York Giants 24-21 on November 12. With a potential third win in four weeks awaiting Washington on Monday night, Burgundy and Gold fans can spend Sunday watching the rest of the NFC East before the Commanders get their chance to move up.

As unenviable as the 7-2 Cincinnati Bengals are as a matchup opponent for a 3-5-1 Commanders team that's only recently learned to combine talent with discipline, Washington's NFC East neighbors are burdened by their own pressure to perform.



Here’s what Washington needs from the rest of the NFC East on Sunday:



Dallas–Tennessee and Philadelphia–Pittsburgh kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville–New York follows at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Root for Tennessee: Titans at Cowboys

If any matchup is likely to threaten the Commanders' chances of seeing a slate in which everything goes their way, it's their arch-nemesis getting handed as easy an opponent as they could ask for. With just one win to their name, the Tennessee Titans read like exactly the kind of easy-out to help involuntarily right Dallas' ship from the safety of its own state-of-the-art stadium.

But the Cowboys, much like the Commanders, have failed to impress the masses from coaching or execution standpoints. As talented a scoring offense as they are, the Boys in Blue have never been able to take control of their season, tripping over their own spurs in a seemingly endless sequence. Their 4-6 record isn't impressing anyone, even after scoring 40 in a Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans, to their credit, have scored at least 23 points in four straight games, with quarterback Cam Ward having quietly strung together a few productive outings to start November. He won't be challenged any more than usual by the porous Dallas defense, opening a window for the Commanders' first fortuitous domino to fall.



A Dallas win would make the Cowboys 5–6 (.455). Even if Washington beats Cincinnati on Monday, the Commanders would be 4–5–1 (.450) and remain behind Dallas in winning percentage. That makes Tennessee’s upset more than a bonus for Washington.

Root for Pittsburgh: Steelers at Eagles

Unlike just about every one of their hopeful division mates, the Eagles have very little worth playing for over halfway through the season. They've lost seven straight games, sliding to the depths of the NFL's standings, borderline unthinkable territory for them to encounter so quickly after eight playoff appearances over their last nine years.

Without so many of their most recognizable faces taking the field, they seem to have waved the white flag early, rather than trying to hobble on at the pace of the Wild Card race. They can't score, let alone string together a lengthy series of plays on their drives, and it's resulted in a -73 point differential through nine performances.

The #Eagles are the only team in the NFL that go 3 & out more often than they score (TD or FG), and it's hard to describe the degree to which this fact is true so please kindly have a look at this graph: pic.twitter.com/guLv7jo8GZ — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) November 18, 2026

This is a situation the Commanders know well, with the Eagles' rollover helping to put Washington on course for a much-needed Week 8 win, and the competitive Pittsburgh Steelers stand a good chance of taking advantage of the opportunity at mounting success of their own. Even if they, too, don't exactly make for the most viewer-friendly product, count this game as the one least worth Commanders fans' attention.

Root for Jacksonville: Jaguars at Giants

Then, later that afternoon, those familiar 5-3-1 Giants will have to follow their crunch-time loss to the Commanders with a home game against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a duel the Commanders ought to watch closely, not just because they'll have to prepare for the same AFC power later this season.

“The #Jaguars’ defense has posted a 2.10-second average time to pressure when blitzing this season, the quickest since at least 2019.” - @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/Nu16NDPz2z — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 19, 2026

They're capable on both sides of the ball, certainly one of the tougher opponents the teetering Giants could have asked for at this point in their strange season.

As pleasantly surprising as their 3-1 start has been, considering franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart's inability to make it through two games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, the Giants have been playing .500 football since tying the Commanders in Week 5. With New York's offense slowing down, Jacksonville looks to make J.J. McCarthy uncomfortable under center after holding two of their last three opponents to 10 or fewer points.

A Dallas loss would move Washington into second place before Monday night. If the Giants also lose, the Commanders would enter their game against Cincinnati 1½ games behind the Giants.



If Washington then beats Cincinnati on Monday, the Commanders will finish Week 11 in second place at 4–5–1, one game behind the 5–4–1 Giants. Dallas would fall to 4–7. Sunday can open the door; beating the 7–2 Bengals is how Washington walks through it.



READ: Why Cincinnati’s Run Defense Gives Washington an Opening

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