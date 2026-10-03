How to Watch Commanders vs. Colts: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, and Radio

The Washington Commanders have already made the trip across the pond for Week 4, where they'll face the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.



Both teams enter Sunday at 1-2 after getting their first wins of the season last week. Washington knocked off the defending champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31, while Indianapolis beat Houston 19-17. The Commanders will once again turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback after Jayden Daniels was ruled out with his left elbow injury. Rachaad White, Sam Cosmi, and Nick Cross are also out, while Terry McLaurin is questionable after a hamstring injury popped up Friday.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 4 matchup against the Colts.



You can also follow Commanders vs. Colts live throughout Sunday morning with game updates and Commanders Game Pulse.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Colts Game Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: NFL Network

Indianapolis leads the all-time regular-season series 21-11.

Washington won the most recent meeting 17-16 in 2022.

The Commanders are 0-2-1 in international games and will be playing overseas for the second consecutive season after last year's game in Madrid.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Colts

NFL Network will carry Sunday's London game nationally.



Play-by-play: Dave Pasch

Analysts: Kurt Warner and Jason Kelce

Sideline: Molly McGrath



* Unlike a typical Sunday afternoon game, there isn't a regional FOX or CBS map to worry about. If you have NFL Network, you have the game.

How to Stream Commanders vs. Colts

NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app. NFL Network is also available through television and streaming providers that include the channel in their packages.



For fans watching in the United Kingdom, the game will air on Sky Sports and Channel 5, while NFL Game Pass International on DAZN will carry it internationally where available.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Colts

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app.

Commanders vs. Colts Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

QB Jayden Daniels — left elbow

G Sam Cosmi — concussion/throat

S Nick Cross — illness

RB Rachaad White — shoulder

Washington QUESTIONABLE

WR Terry McLaurin — hamstring

S Percy Butler — concussion

We have elevated RB Craig Reynolds and LB Ale Kaho from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/g0uLb5rXxB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 3, 2026

Washington's biggest late-week development was McLaurin, who was limited with a hamstring issue after he appeared on the injury report Friday. Daniels practiced in a limited capacity all week, but the Commanders decided he wasn't ready to return, giving Mariota his second consecutive start.

Indianapolis QUESTIONABLE

WR Keenan Allen — groin

WR Ashton Dulin — ankle

Washington finally broke through against Seattle after starting 0-2, and now the Commanders have a chance to come home from London at .500. They'll have to do it shorthanded again, with Mariota starting and several offensive pieces either unavailable or less than certain.



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