Commanders vs. Colts LIVE: Game Updates and Week 4 Game Pulse From London

The Washington Commanders are in London, looking to build on last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks and get back to .500 against the Indianapolis Colts.



Marcus Mariota will make his second straight start with Jayden Daniels sidelined, but Washington will also be without Terry McLaurin, Rachaad White, Sam Cosmi, and Nick Cross. The good news is that Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo are back after missing the last two games.



Commanders Game Pulse will track the action throughout the morning, with a full check-in after each quarter.



You can also catch the full game feed at the bottom of this page, including play-by-play updates and social posts during the game.

First Quarter Pulse: Commanders 6, Colts 0

- Marcus Mariota looked good in the first quarter, going 3-of-4 with 46 yards passing and one carry for 35 yards, until leaving with a knee injury. Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis was forced into his first NFL action.



- Washington's defense has done its job holding the Colts to 20 yards of total offense in the first quarter and keeping Colts QB Daniel Jones uncomfortable. Jones has already fumbled once.



- Washington has had two good shots at the end zone but settled for field goals both times.

Here’s the play that Marcus Mariota got hurt on. He’s now headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/DszMaJu5mq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 4, 2026

Pregame Pulse

- The Commanders will once again be playing without Jayden Daniels as Marcus Mariota gets his second straight start since Daniels injured his non-throwing elbow. This week, the team will also be without star receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and running back Rachaad White (shoulder).



- Getting linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo back is huge for Washington after both missed the last two games.



- The Colts will be without receivers Darius Slayton and Keenan Allen, but still have running back Jonathan Taylor, who only needs 78 rushing yards to become the NFL's all-time leading rusher in international games.



- Washington has allowed only 82 rushing yards per game through three weeks. If that part of the defense shows up in London, they'll have a chance to make Taylor wait for the record and give Mariota's offense a much easier afternoon.

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