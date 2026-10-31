Commanders Face a Different Eagles Team — and a Loss Could Cost More Than a Game

Two months ago, the Washington Commanders entered Philadelphia with plenty to prove, certainly more so than their first matchup opponents, the formidable Eagles.

Unlike their respectable eastern neighbors, who'd made five consecutive playoff appearances and two Super Bowl runs, including an eventual victory two seasons prior, the Commanders seemed to be teetering on the verge of irrelevancy. Their own surge into momentary greatness was snuffed out by the Eagles on their own road to glory during the 2024 NFC Championship Game, and the following campaign's forgettable 5-12 record signaled that change would be required for D.C. to host a revived winner.

For a few quarters, it seemed like the stepping stones for a classic come-from-behind Jayden Daniels-fueled Commanders win were falling into place. The quarterback overcame a slow start before firing off enough scoring drives to cut the deficit to one score, but an ill-advised play call near the final clock's expiration cost the upstarts any shot at pulling even.

It came down to the wire the last time the Eagles and Commanders met. 👀



📺 Eagles at Commanders: Sunday 7 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/vqx7IyFa1H — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2026

That dramatic finish provided both sides with the results they'd grown accustomed to; while the Commanders received an early loss, the Eagles were handed a season-opening win. And now, with Washington emerging from another break after their Week 7 bye, the 1-4-1 operation plans to seek revenge against its spiraling 2-5 counterpart in an attempt to save its still-breathing season.

What Happened to the Eagles?

The Commanders' recent weeks of faceplants have given plenty to talk about as they try to bag their first victory in over a month, but it's worth diving into which iteration of the Eagles they should expect.

Even though they weren't exactly the Greatest Show on Turf over their last few seasons, their scoring attack has plunged to 15.8 points per game over their five outings, all of which Philadelphia lost. Jalen Hurts' calf injury and subsequent blood clot discovery in Week 5 did no one any favors, as he's unlikely to play again this season while undergoing treatment, leaving backup quarterback Tanner McKee to perform without suddenly-retired, Canton-bound offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) calls a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Saquon Barkley's availability has been spotty over the last month, he's expected to play in the Eagles' rematch against the Commanders. After returning to action against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, he and his re-aggravated hamstring were up and practicing again heading into this weekend.

Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is practicing today. pic.twitter.com/hpmNVaLQpW — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 30, 2026

The Commanders' quietly effective run defense still couldn't have been too pleased to see those pictures of the star back's limited run at practice, with Barkley keeping Washington on its toes back in Week 1. He rushed for 83 yards on 15 touches with his typical slipperiness, though no one involved could have known that that would ring in as the former All-Pro's season-high to this point.

We now know the Commanders can hold their own on the ground with their versatile middle linebackers and blitzing options in the secondary, and this week looks like a great opportunity to prove they know exactly who they are.

The Commanders' Ticking Clock

Aside from not having split their annual season series with the Eagles yet, anyone betting on the Commanders assumes they spent their week off taking a long, hard look at the opportunity presented by the underperforming division ahead of them.

Despite only clinching a win once, a Week 3 upset over the Seattle Seahawks, the Commanders still have fewer losses than the Eagles, thanks to the embarrassing tie hanging on to the end of their numerical record. And unlike the strung-together New York Giants and the second-place Dallas Cowboys, Washington still has some semblance of a defense and their franchise quarterback at its helm.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Daniels has heard more than a few complaints about his occasionally inexplicable decision-making, it's hard to argue with the raw numbers he's posted in his two performances after his elbow dislocation. Over 600 all-purpose yards with a completion rate above 70% have resulted in four touchdowns while surviving a patchwork offensive line and continued losses from his pass-catching corps, but the gaffes have buried his generally clutch contributions.

He's much less of a question mark than head coach Dan Quinn, who may be playing for his job by this point in the season. A few of those losses can be pinned on questionable game management, and a fifth defeat in seven games against a hurting Eagles team would likely offer little further job security for the third-year coach.



A loss Sunday would drop Washington to 1-5-1, hand Philadelphia a sweep of the season series, and leave the Commanders with just one victory through seven games. With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, Adam Peters would also face a growing question about whether this roster deserves additional help or whether Washington should begin prioritizing the future. That's a difficult position for a team that entered the season expecting to compete for the division.

That decision isn't inevitable yet. Yes, they're still short their starting left tackle in Laremy Tunsil, with few impressive alternatives to boast, and the cornerback rotation is still far from offering anything resembling comfort for the fan base. But the NFC East remains within reach, giving the Commanders a chance to keep their season alive rather than begin looking toward the future. That starts with Quinn's team finally putting some positive consistency together Sunday night.

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