Washington Commanders Inactives vs. Eagles for Week 1
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The Washington Commanders are set to open the 2026 season against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon. Daron Payne, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were all cleared to play Friday after appearing on the injury report during the week.
Here is the full list of Commanders inactives:
Commanders Inactives
WR Luke McCaffrey
WR Treylon Burks
QB Athan Kaliakmanis
DT Ricky Barber
G Tanoa Togiai
The most notable part of Washington's inactive list comes at wide receiver, with both McCaffrey and Burks sitting out the opener. That leaves Antonio Williams with an even clearer path to a significant role in the Commanders' Week 1 receiver rotation.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone