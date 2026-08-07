Commanders Get Three Key Players Back at Training Camp

The Washington Commanders welcomed Trey Amos, Dorance Armstrong, and Tress Way to practice for the first time after passing their physicals Friday as training camp moves into week two. All three mean something to their respective rooms, and overall, the roster battles get a shot in the arm at three different positions. Washington spent the opening week evaluating player rotations and depth in their absence and should have a better idea of where those groups stand.

Amos and Armstrong Rejoin a Reworked Defense

Getting Amos back on the practice field is crucial in terms of bringing him into the fold of where the cornerback room is now. Not to mention getting him caught up to speed on the installation of the new defense, which he is now days behind on. Amos started eight games as a rookie and had 32 tackles and six pass breakups before a fractured fibula ended his season. His return gives new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones a room that includes Amos, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Rasul Douglas, Darius Rush, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Car'lin Vigers, Fred Davis II, and Fabian Moreau heading into preseason.



Getting Armstrong back is both good for him and the team. Not only does his return add another proven pass rusher on the defensive front, but it also gives him a chance to keep up with new teammates Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, who are now ahead of him in the installation as well. Armstrong had 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits before his 2025 season ended with a knee injury. Sadly, that sack total was still good enough to be tied for second on the team last year, despite only playing in seven games. The next question is how quickly Washington increases his workload and begins incorporating him into the edge rotation.

Tress Way Returns to Special Teams

Getting Way back is like finally getting the call that your early 1990s sports car is ready to be picked up after some transmission work. You know what you are getting, even if you know it's getting a bit past its shelf date. Way is coming off his third Pro Bowl season, when he averaged 47.3 yards per punt and put 29 punts inside the 20. His return means Washington can get back to what they are comfortable with on special teams, with him holding on kicks. For now, Matt Haack is still on the roster while the team decides how quickly or slowly to ramp Way back up.



Washington does not need any of these players to immediately take on a full workload Friday. But having them on the field, soaking up the action while able to participate, is important. It will be interesting to see how quickly Amos and Armstrong are integrated into their respective defensive rotations and when they will see full practice responsibilities.

They have really put in good work to get there. So, for him specifically, talking about DA, it'll be more individual here for a little while, but that does allow him to get back with his teammates. It allows him to participate in some of the walkthroughs in the evening. So, he won't get into any of the team reps just yet.



But sometimes, like in his case, it's a long road, and man, they've worked really hard to get back into this space. So days like today, those kind of milestones — man, I've made it back out onto the field — it's a big deal. And Trey as well. So to see those guys back here, man, they are chomping at the bit to get more. Commanders HC Dan Quinn

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