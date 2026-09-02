Commanders' Most Glaring Roster Hole May Not Be Where Fans Think

For the first time in his young Washington Commanders tenure, GM Adam Peters may have accidentally located the front office's hot seat.

It's a position expected to find numerous Commanders officials as the franchise troops into an expectation-heavy campaign that already appears snake-bitten; look no further than head coach Dan Quinn, who won himself no new fans this preseason, considering his place at the helm of his team's uninspired effort. But Peters, a first-time GM, doesn't have Quinn's same resume of distinctive successes to lean on when the disappointments come flooding in.

He found himself on his heels earlier this week during a particularly hairy portion of his media availability, suggesting that some of the masses' loudest critiques aren't worth much given the public's relative lack of intel compared to the men personally working the phones.

#Commanders GM Adam Peters on the fanbase’s general reaction over the past week:



“Obviously our fans are passionate and you love to have passionate fans, that’s great. But there’s a lot of stuff we’re doing here that maybe they don’t see and a lot of things I’m excited to see in… pic.twitter.com/zpxf5FTGhz — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 31, 2026

There may be legitimacy to his general claim that he has more of a plan than he's letting on, but those frustrated with the underwhelming roster he's put together have yet to sniff anything resembling meaningful justification. As long as crown jewel Jayden Daniels continues to find himself under duress between the tough schedule ahead of him and his flimsy offensive line, Peters won't know any peace from the public.

And as shoddily constructed as Daniels' hurting assortment of protectors looks to be entering Week 1, that may not even be the biggest bone fans should have to pick following cuts to the final 53, even if the position group isn't there yet. At least Peters' decision to pour assets into the Laremy Tunsil acquisition made for good process.

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His secondary, conversely, still has plenty of work to do, and unlike Tunsil's untimely injury, this particular shortage is on management.

Peters' Whiff-Filled History of Cornerback Rostering

This is a portion of the roster he's been attempting to fortify since the decision-maker took the premium role at the head of Washington's front office two years ago, and one that didn't always look this dire.

To his credit, this particular positional dearth has actually persisted since before Peters came to town. He was still helping run the San Francisco 49ers when the organization burned multiple draft picks within the first few rounds of the 2021-23 classes on Benjamin St. Juste and Emmanuel Forbes, the latter of whom was waived just a year and a half after costing 2023's 16th-overall pick.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Peters, though, he's right there at the forefront of the Commanders' swings to replace those ineffective ball-trackers and tacklers ever since.

His decision to invest in Mike Sainristil in 2024's second round looked wise at a few specific junctions, but he's not the lockdown man-coverage corner out wide that the team needs him to be. Accomplished veteran Marshon Lattimore was envisioned as the stopgap defender to lean on while those younger teammates developed, but his near-immediate flameout killed any of Washington's chances to get anything out of that midseason trade.

Now, we're left with the frustrating Trey Amos story, another costly second-round defensive back who won't be as effective as quickly as the fans need. He's already hitting the injury/reserve list after an incomplete rookie bid, leaving the 53-man roster with a cornerback room made up of Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Rasul Douglas, and, following his re-signing as a free agent, returning journeyman Fabian Moreau.

The #Commanders officially released their *current* 53 man roster.



This will likely change some before the team takes the field Week 1. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/6xp9rFxEPD — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) August 31, 2026

This group is going to remain depleted until Amos returns to action after a month or so of rehabilitation, as they're fresh out of meaningfully disruptive cornerbacks worth signing amidst any other quests to bolster the limited secondary. And with buzz around Peters' questionable attempts to build on his own whirlwind rookie year getting harder to ignore, consider this one more area to observe when conducting his crowdsourced job performance.

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