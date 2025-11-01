Commanders' season is at a crossroads after their 3-5 start
After a rough start to the season and three straight losses, the Washington Commanders have found themselves in a critical part of the season. Focusing on the healthy return of key players and consistency on offense and defense will be key if they want to finish the season strong and make a deep postseason run.
Injuries have been a theme this year for the Commanders. Key players on offense and defense have been injured. Terry McLaurin missed several games this season due to a quad injury, and quarterback Jayden Daniels missed a few games due to a knee injury and Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.
Offensive Rhythm and Daniels’ Return
Daniels’ return from the hamstring injury could be the turning point in the season. The offense looks different when Daniels is under center. His ability to stay calm under pressure and his dual-threat to extend plays add another threat for defenses and give Washington another edge on offense. If Daniels can stay healthy and play with the same poise he did early in the year, the Commanders’ offense has the potential to come alive again.
For the offense, Washington needs to find more balance and a rhythm. Improved execution on third- and fourth-down plays will also be key. An ability they executed last year that helped them in clutch moments.
Defense Searching for Consistency
Defensively, the Commanders’ biggest hurdle is inconsistency. We’ve seen defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. working to restore that aggressive defense they portrayed last season. If the defense can generate more pressure and limit explosive plays, they’ll give the offense more opportunities. Something we saw them do last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A Tough Road Ahead
The Commanders sit at 3-5, and the road ahead isn’t going to be an easy one. Their schedule ahead is a tough one, including their upcoming Sunday night game against the Seahawks, then the Lions, Broncos, and Vikings, and four straight NFC East matchups to close the season: two against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
To stay in contention, Washington needs to win winnable games and pull off an upset against a strong contender. For the team to have a realistic shot, they need to finish the season strong, which means getting more wins, staying healthy, and cleaning up mistakes that cost them early in the season.
