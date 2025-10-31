Commanders don't like going back to familiar territory vs. Seahawks

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders will have to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 without a key player.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9's Sunday Night Football, but they will be doing so without one of their key players on offense.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is back on the sidelines with a quad injury that held him out in Weeks 4-7. That loss severely hurts the potential of the Commanders offense.

"You're going to get some different looks and different defenses when you don't have to account for caliber players like that and we got some young guys at receiver that I said that have stepped up made plays, but, that definitely provides some challenges when those guys aren't out there to really do what they do," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Commanders preparing for life without McLaurin

While the Commanders won't have McLaurin on the field against the Seahawks, they are expected to have quarterback Jayden Daniels back out there after missing the team's Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I just think that's just football and you gotta be able to adapt and I gotta go out there and control what I can control if I'm out there just like everybody else does. So, it's very unfortunate that Terry won't be out there but next man up mentality and we gotta go out there and control what we can control," Daniels said.

The Commanders will likely be defended a little differently without McLaurin in the mix, but they still have players like Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore able to make a difference. Those wideouts will have to step up in McLaurin's absence if they want to pull out a win that will keep them in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff race.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Northwest Stadium.

